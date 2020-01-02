GYMPIE POLL: Div 3 candidate says people have had enough

COLLEEN Miller wants voters to know she is listening.

The Gympie Regional Council election candidate, sporting volunteer and long-term public servant says her attitude will be an important change for residents, if she is elected on March 28.

The Araluen mother of two is contesting Division 3, currently held by Mal Gear.

A long-serving public servant and sporting volunteer, she was born and raised in Gympie region and has lived in Division 3 for 21 years.

“Gympie, I’ve been listening,” Mrs Miller said.

“Over the last several years the whisperings of our community have surged to a deafening roar, and what I’m hearing is people are frustrated: reckless spending, substandard local roads and ever-increasing rates are just the tip of the iceberg.

“If we are looking to attract business and investment to the area, basic housekeeping needs to be addressed. There are some great things happening in our region, however they’re overshadowed by the news of budget blowouts and deficits.

“Our biggest assets are not big dollar projects, it is our community. It’s the people, the businesses, their ideas, vision and the abundance of local knowledge. These are the people who will promote our region to potential investors.

“To get the most from our community you must give back and be involved, which is why I have been an active member of sporting clubs, playgroups, kindergartens and schools. This has afforded me the luxury of hearing many different points of view.

“I am coming up to 34 years with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (formerly the DPI),” she said, adding that she has also been president of the Gympie and Districts Netball Association for three years and still plays, coaches and umpires.

“Elected officials have an obligation to serve honestly and openly without favour or bias. “They should also treat each other and residents with respect and dignity. For our community to move forward we must elect individuals who are willing to work together and make sound decisions – I want to be part of that change”.

“I’ve heard you, Gympie,” she said.