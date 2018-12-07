Gympie police warn of Medicare scam text message

Be on the lookout for phishing attacks - SMS messages claiming to be from a legitimate company and a trap designed to lure you in and allow scammers access to your personal details and eventually your money.

BE ON the lookout for phishing attacks - SMS messages claiming to be from a legitimate company and a trap designed to lure you in and allow scammers access to your personal details and eventually your money.

The latest version to do the rounds is an SMS from Medicare and you guessed it, it's not legitimate. This one tries to get you to click on a hyperlink and provide all your details in order to receive a Medicare rebate.

These messages are sent in large volumes by scammers, hoping just a handful of people will supply their personal and confidential information so they can use it for malicious purposes.

You don't need to have supplied your number or address to receive a scam SMS or email. Anyone can be targeted.

Here are some tips to remember in order to stay safe:

Do not open any emails/messages claiming to be from Medicare or MyGov. These organisations will never send you emails, messages or attachments with hyperlinks to websites.

Only open messages where you recognise the sender or when you expect the correspondence.

Be cautious of emails/messages that are not addressed to you personally or have spelled your name wrong. If it feels dodgy, it usually is.

If you receive a message and you are concerned that it is something you need to address, do not click on any links. Ring the company or organisation and confirm if they are trying to contact you.

But remember to never use the phone number supplied in the email or text.

If you have concerns and think that your personal information may have been compromised please contact IDCare for assistance.

If you have been a victim of cybercrime and wish to report the matter, you can report it online at ACORN.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.