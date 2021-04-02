Menu
During the Easter period, officers throughout the Gympie Patrol Group will be conducting high visibility patrols on highways, roads, beaches and other locations where an increase in road users is expected.
News

Gympie Police warn drivers ahead of Easter road safety blitz

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Apr 2021 8:00 AM
Gympie police have warned drivers to be responsible over the Easter long weekend, with “high visibility patrols” to be taking place across the region.

The Queensland Police Service confirmed this week the Gympie Patrol Group will be patrolling highways, roads, beaches and “other locations where an increase in road users is expected”.

Inspector Pat Swindells from the Gympie Patrol Group.
The Fatal Five – speeding, fatigue, impaired driving (drink and drug), failure to wear a seat belt and driver distraction and inattention - will be high on the priority list.

There will be roadside testing for drugs and alcohol, and “covert and overt speed enforcement in high risk zones”.

Inspector Pat Swindells of the Gympie Patrol Group said police were concerned with a “growing number of lives lost” on Queensland roads.

“There has been a 46 per cent increase in vehicle related fatalities compared to the same time period last year,” Inspector Swindells said.

“The decisions you make on the road and beach this Easter period can affect your life, the lives of those around you and the lives of people you may not know.

“It’s simple, if you are going to drink, don’t drive. If you are going to take drugs, don’t drive. If you are tired, don’t drive.

“Wear your seatbelt, slow down, drive to the road conditions, take regular breaks and turn your mobile phone to drive mode.”

