Gympie police urge residents to be wary of ‘sneaky’ thieves

Police are urging locals to be more vigilant after a spate of recent home and car thefts in the Gympie region.

GYMPIE Police have issued a string of reminders to help residents “stay safe” after a spate of home and car thefts around the region.

At least four separate car thefts have been reported to police in the past week, two on the Souuthside and one each from Gympie and Kybong.

In another theft earlier this month, a Glastonbury home was robbed of a bevy of stereo equipment after thieves broke into one of its storage rooms.

A Gympie police spokesperson said there were multiple measures residents could take to protect themselves from such crimes.

“When parking your car, caravan or trailer always remember to lock up, whether you are at home or out. Many vehicles that were broken into and stolen were unlocked and the keys were found in the foot well or glove box. Wallets and mobile phones left in the cars were also stolen,” the spokesperson said.

“If you are a tradesman or handyman, please lock up your tool boxes on utility vehicles and trailers. Tools are not cheap, and are easy for offenders to sell.

“Only transport people in your car that you know and trust. Do not allow someone you don’t know, or a friend of a friend into your vehicle. If asked, you have a right to refuse. Your safety always comes first.

“Keep your home secure and locked when out and even when at home. If you have a lockable security screen door, lock it. ‘Sneak breaks’ occur when offenders enter your unlocked doors and help themselves to property inside.

“The most common items stolen are handbags, wallets, money, phones, computers, house keys and car keys. Offenders are known to steal vehicles then and there, or return at a later date with these keys.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.