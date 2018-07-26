Gympie Police seek answers on two stolen trailers

GYMPIE Police are requesting information about two trailers stolen from around the region within a three day window.

The first trailer was stolen from Traveston on Saturday after being "unhitched and left unsecure(d)” on the side of Mary Valley Link Road with a flat tyre.

The owner of the domestic box trailer found it missing upon returning to the roadside to replace the tyre.

The trailer is described as dark blue in colour, approximately six by four metres in size and holding the Queensland registration number AB4419.

A commercial box trailer was then taken from the side of a business Crescent Road between Monday and Tuesday this week.

The trailer was hitched with a lock, and Police say "it is unknown how the trailer has been removed but may have drawn some attention due to the difficulty”.

The trailer, which is "owned by the business”, is described as "white in colour” but "very faded and covered in rust” and bearing the Queensland registration number AL4277.

Police say local trailer owners should "be mindful and secure your trailer as much as possible” with "metal chains, hitch locks and if possible ... within a fenced property or contained in a shed.”

Quote these reference numbers: QP1801342325, QP1801348480