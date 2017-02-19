Gympie police probe mobile CBD assaults

MOBILE TROUBLE: A confrontation involving what police describe as "a number of males” seems to have migrated through the CBD early this morning.

GYMPIE police are investigating what seems to have been a mobile CBD brawl involving assaults and "a number of male persons” early this morning.

The still mysterious incident, reported to police about 1.40am, seems to have roamed from Mary St to Monkland St and Nash St, a police spokesman said.

Originally reported as an assault, also possibly involving a drug matter, the extended incident still seems unclear in its details.

It is thought have ended in an Upper Nash St car park.

Police said full details remain a mystery as investigations continue.