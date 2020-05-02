Gympie police out in force as restrictions lift today

Imbil police senior constable Bill Greer will be on the look out at Borumba Dam as travel restrictions for recreation relax as of today.

BORUMBA Dam will open for visitors at 6am, according to Imbil police officer Bill Greer.

Senior Constable Greer said police would be looking for breaches of the new coronavirus guidelines, allowing travel within a 50km radius of home, with social distancing restrictions still in place.

“SEQWater, which manages the dam has said the barbies and the picnic tables are still closed, but the dam is open for all water activities, except swimming, because of social distancing problems. But boating, fishing and jet ski activities will be allowed.

“We might get 50 people or we might get 500, but I don’t think so, with the 50km limit,” he said.

“If we do get big crowds a problem will be the fact that there is only one boat ramp, so we will have to assess the situation then.

“SEQWater has asked us to continue to liaise with them as the situation moves on,” he said.