Gympie police on the lookout for a bunch of tools

Machinery and tools "flavour of the month” for thieves, spokeswoman says. Tom Weber

POLICE want people to keep an eye open for stolen power tools after the latest theft from a shed in Araluen.

Between March 4 and 6, a variety of tools and machinery including a Milwaukee 18 volt power tool were stolen from a shed on Saleyard Rd.

Tools stolen from Gympie. QPS

With the spate of tool thefts around the region showing they are the "flavour of the month”, people are advised to check locks and store all property out of sight.

Owners are also encouraged to have their tools engraved, and the services of two engraves are available for free at the Gympie Police Station, although proof of ID is required.

"We recommend you engrave a unique code on all your items and keep your own inventory including serial and model numbers and photographs to help police identify your items if located,” a police spokeswoman said.

If you have information please contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.