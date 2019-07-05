Gympie Police left stumped by random driveway rubbish dump

Between 3pm and 3.30pm on June 19, offenders have caused wilful damage to property on Station Road, Gympie while the homeowners were out.

GYMPIE Police have been left scratching their heads after a random and illegal rubbish dump at a Station Rd residence last month.

Police media reported unknown offenders revered a tipper truck up the residents' driveway while they were out and dumped garden waste, broken concrete slab fragments and a large tree stump "that appeared to have been set on fire at some stage” between 3 and 3.30pm on June 19.

The waste totalled 5m x 2m x 0.5m.

"Police are urging anyone with information to contact them, whether it be if you have knowledge of the garden waste and concrete being recently removed or suspicious behaviour you may have witnessed,” the media statement read.

The statement said the offenders had caused wilful damage.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901190848