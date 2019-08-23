Gympie police issue warning after thieves rob 18 parked cars

Since July 1, Gympie police have had 18 reports of offenders stealing from vehicles, some overnight but some in broad daylight.

A SPATE of theft from cars parked in Gympie and on the Southside has prompted police to warn the public.

Since July 1, police have had 18 reports of offenders stealing from vehicles, some overnight but some in broad daylight.

Five of the incidents were not noticed for a few days before being reported to police.

The thefts have mostly occurred in public car parks or cars left parked on the street.

Of the vehicles unlawfully entered, six were parked in public car parks, four were parked on the street and four were parked in carports, driveways or front yards, police said.

Opportunistic offenders look for unlocked doors, windows that have been left down and any tools/equipment on the back of trucks and utes.

Since July 1, thieves have made off with number plates, cash, wallets and contents, a watch, camping gear, a car awning that was fitted at the time, truck batteries, alcohol, a Milwalkee drill and driver set 18V, a Stihl petrol blower and the top of a 4WD snorkel.

Police have reminded residents to keep their vehicles locked at all times, not to leave valuables in sight and if possible, park in the garage or on the street in a well lit area.

"If parking in the front yard, we recommend installing sensor lights or front gates to limit access and define public and private property boundaries,” they said.

"Do not leave house and car keys in sight inside your home. Place them somewhere safe and out of sight.”

Click here for more vehicle security tips.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.