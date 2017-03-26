Gympie police face weekend of drama and violence

DRAMA: Gympie police have faced a night and day of drama and violence over the weekend so far.

GYMPIE police say they have dealt with or are still investigating multiple violent crimes so far this weekend.

A coward punch victim is in Gympie Hospital after an alleged incident in Monkland St early Saturday morning.

A man attempting to flag down an allegedly stolen white Holden Commodore sedan was bashed and robbed in Rife Range Rd about 6pm Saturday, police say.

They are still looking for the car, registration 572 WCR, which was reported stolen last week.

And a man is in custody after an alleged domestic violence related break and enter about 6.40pm Saturday.

The incident allegedly involved a death threat and damage to property by a person subject already to an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Police are still seeking help from the public in investigating the offences and have received several leads on the car, a spokesman said.