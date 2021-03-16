Gympie plays starring role in INXS legend’s new music video

Gympie has played a starring role in the music video for INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss’ new single Run Baby Run.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Shot inside the Mary Valley Rattler and in the Amamoor State Forest, the Duncan Toombs-directed video depicts the Aussie music legend performing the song on board the region’s beloved tourist train.

Hometown hero Caitlyn Shadbolt also stars as a “heroine on the run … who jumps on board the Rattler to escape her tormentor”.

Run Baby Run was released as the lead single from Farriss’ upcoming self-titled solo album, due out on Friday.



In a behind the scenes video Farriss said he got the inspiration to film in the region after performing at the Gympie Muster.

INXS legend Andrew Farriss has shot his new music video on the Mary Valley Rattler in Gympie.

“The Amamoor forest is a beautiful area,” Farriss said.

“I first saw the Rattler when I was playing at the Gympie Muster … I saw the steam train. We approached the Mary Valley Rattler … and they agreed to let us use the train and shoot a video.

“The stylisation of it has some circus performers, some sort of vaudeville characters, there’s a historical society, crazy people.

Caitlyn Shadbolt has a very different look in this still from the new Andrew Farriss music video for "Run Baby Run".

“There’s also a girl in trouble (Shadbolt) who’s running away from a really big bad grizzly kind of guy.

“The video has this sense of chaos to it but by the end it kind of resolves for the better for her I think.”

Farriss described the song as “feel good” and “about being liberated”.

Rattler general manager Micheal Green said the song’s message of freedom tied in perfectly with what the Mary Valley offers to visitors.

The Rattler in a still from the new Andrew Farriss music video for "Run Baby Run".

“We were thrilled that the Rattler was selected for the video, because the narrative epitomises the ‘romance of the rails’, which is at the heart of the Rattler experience,” Mr Green said.

“Andrew got the idea when he attended the Gympie Muster and thought the Rattler would perfectly fit the theme of the song.

“It was even better that he cast Gympie’s own country legend, Caitlyn Shadbolt, in the lead role. She was the star performer at the Rattler’s relaunch in 2018, and we really value both her singing talent and her support for the Rattler and the local region.

BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

“The video includes many performers and extras from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast, and it was a real community effort that captures the best of the region.

“The video has already attracted international attention for both the song and the setting, and is destined to entice even more visitors to Gympie and the Mary Valley.”

Farriss and his band will embark on a national tour in April to promote his new album, with a stop at Nightquarter on the Sunshine Coast on Friday 14th May.

More details here.