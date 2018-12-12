Gympie pizza lovers, prepare your stomachs for the Big One

HOLY MOLY: The Big One is a giant pizza you can pick up from Domino's Gympie

DOMINO'S Gympie will be giving pizza lovers something to really get excited about with the chance for them to order the biggest pizza on the menu - ever, The BIG ONE.

It features four fully-loaded quarters of Domino's most popular recipes - Pepperoni, Supreme, BBQ Meatlovers and Hawaiian - each roughly equivalent in size to two large pizzas.

Domino's Global Development Chef Michael Treacy said the pizza is the largest size the Gympie store could make.

"We couldn't make the pizza any bigger or else it wouldn't fit through a standard doorway,” Mr Treacy said.

"The supersized pizza contains an impressive 800 grams of mouth-watering mozzarella and 600 grams of sauce.

"We had to source new, custom made pizza pans and specially-designed pizza boxes, which are much thicker and more robust than our standard boxes, so that they can withstand the weight of the pizza.

"The BIG ONE is only available for pick up as it is too large to transport on one of Domino's electronic bikes. Customers will need to make sure they bring a friend to help them carry the pizza out of the store and clear the boot space in their car, so it can lay flat.”

Domino's CEO for Australia and New Zealand Nick Knight said only two 'The BIG ONE' pizzas will be available per store each day.

"Gympie locals will need to get in quick to reserve their pizza as only two will be available per store each day and we are expecting them to sell out,” Mr Knight said.

"Each pizza has around 20 serves making it the perfect option for parties, events and other food sharing occasions.”

The BIG ONE costs $49.95 (pick up only) and must be reserved online 24 hours in advance at thebigone.dominos.com.au.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (DMP) is Domino's largest franchisee outside of the USA. It holds the master franchise rights to the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany and Luxembourg. Today, DMP has a network of more than 2,400 stores.