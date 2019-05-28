Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DID YOU SAY CHEESE?: Gympie Domino's store owner Nick Snow with staff Hannah Young, Jessie Hoger, Sean Alexander and Gabrielle Gaillard.
DID YOU SAY CHEESE?: Gympie Domino's store owner Nick Snow with staff Hannah Young, Jessie Hoger, Sean Alexander and Gabrielle Gaillard. Troy Jegers
News

Gympie pizza joint uses tech to improve quality

28th May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOMINO'S Gympie yesterday launched its highly anticipated DOM Pizza Checker, which is set to drastically improve product quality and consistency for local Gympie customers.

This flashy, world-first technology has been introduced to tackle Domino's number one customer complaint; "My pizza doesn't look like it should”.

DOM Pizza Checker is a smart scanner that sits above the cut bench and checks the quality of every pizza that goes out the door by capturing an image of the pizza and then using artificial intelligence to grade it. If it meets the company's standards, it's good to go and if it's not made right, they will make it again.

Later this year customers will also receive a real-time image of their pizza on the cut bench and will be notified whether it has passed the quality testing or is being remade.

"For any Gympie customers who have ever been disappointed with their pizza for any reason - maybe there was hardly any pepperoni on it, or not enough cheese - rest assured, we have heard you, and we're determined to make it right,” Domino's ANZ CEO Nick Knight said.

domino's pizza gympie business improvements new technology
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    premium_icon Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    Crime WHAT is it about Queensland that it continues, almost wilfully, to ignore its own history?

    • 28th May 2019 12:17 PM
    Fast track course to benefit Gympie businesses

    premium_icon Fast track course to benefit Gympie businesses

    News Course offers fast track to business success

    • 28th May 2019 12:00 PM
    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News The Jabra Active Elite 65t feature excellent sound, connectivity

    Life's scope is music to Kate's ears

    premium_icon Life's scope is music to Kate's ears

    News Kate Davis is a musical genius having perfected four instruments.