Gympie pizza joint uses tech to improve quality

DOMINO'S Gympie yesterday launched its highly anticipated DOM Pizza Checker, which is set to drastically improve product quality and consistency for local Gympie customers.

This flashy, world-first technology has been introduced to tackle Domino's number one customer complaint; "My pizza doesn't look like it should”.

DOM Pizza Checker is a smart scanner that sits above the cut bench and checks the quality of every pizza that goes out the door by capturing an image of the pizza and then using artificial intelligence to grade it. If it meets the company's standards, it's good to go and if it's not made right, they will make it again.

Later this year customers will also receive a real-time image of their pizza on the cut bench and will be notified whether it has passed the quality testing or is being remade.

"For any Gympie customers who have ever been disappointed with their pizza for any reason - maybe there was hardly any pepperoni on it, or not enough cheese - rest assured, we have heard you, and we're determined to make it right,” Domino's ANZ CEO Nick Knight said.