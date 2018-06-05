Menu
Jockey brand ambassadors enjoy a getaway trip to Fraser Island.
News

Gympie photogs urged to snap up some paradise

Shelley Strachan
by
5th Jun 2018 12:26 PM

GYMPIE region photographers are urged to enter the Snap Up Some Paradise photo competition to celebrate 25 years since Fraser Island (K'gari) was listed as a World Heritage Area.

While marking World Environment Day today, Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch invited residents and visitors to enter their images in one of three categories that showcased the island's natural beauty and international significance.

"This competition is a wonderful opportunity to promote and celebrate K'gari's unique World Heritage values,” Ms Enoch said.

Lake MacKenzie at Fraser Island.
"We are celebrating the listing and the island's importance to future generations with the Traditional Owners, the Butchulla people, who know this island as K'gari, meaning 'paradise'.

"K'gari is uniquely characterised by long stretches of sandy beach, strikingly coloured sand cliffs, spectacular sandblows, and subtropical rainforests sprouting from sand.

"The island's sand dunes are some of the oldest in the world, and over half of the world's perched fresh water lakes are found there.

Christoford took this amazing photo on the way to Fraser Island.
"It's these features that were recognised as internationally significant, and warranted the island's World Heritage listing in 1992,” Ms Enoch said.

Conway Burns, a Butchulla spokesperson and talented artist, said he was excited by the opportunity to share the international significance of K'gari with current and future generations.

Early morning cast-net fisherman off the Urangan Beach with Big Woody and Fraser Island in the background.
"K'gari is a female white spirit sent from sky country to help create the lands and is a spiritual place for my people - a place of plenty. Everyone should know how special she is,” Mr Burns said.

The 'Snap Up Some Paradise' competition has three categories - Landscapes, Sand & Water and Flora & Fauna. Winners will have the opportunity to become published photographers, with their work showcased in the Fraser Island 2019 Calendar, and in the December 2018 Issue of Wildlife Australia Magazine.

The competition will run until August 5. For more information, visit www.des.qld.gov.au.

Jockey brand ambassadors during their getaway trip to Fraser Island.
Gympie Times

