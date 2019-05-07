Gympie pharmacy offers free flu shot for emergency staff

THIS flu season, Priceline Pharmacy Gympie is offering free flu vaccinations to members of the Queensland Emergency Services - police, ambulance and fire.

For members and employees it's a three step process.

First, receive your employer code from your employer then go online at www.pharmacy bookings.com .au/DEPART MENTCODE to book your appointment and then attend your appointment to receive your free vaccination.

All vaccinations are done by a qualified pharmacist who has completed an accredited vaccination training program.

All vaccinating pharmacists hold a current First Aid and CPR certificate and a certificate in anaphylaxis management.

Call 54824533 for more information.