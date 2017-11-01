News

Gympie pharmacy holds charity evening

PUTTING THE 'FUN' IN FUNDRAISING:Yolande Heilbronn, Shelby Freidman, Esther Rykenburg and Deb Sheehy conduct raffles and entertain the crowd of happy shoppers taking advantage of the bargains at Priceline Pharmacy Gympie on Thursday night. Donna Jones

PRICELINE Pharmacy Gympie held a VIP event last Thursday night, with great success.

Not only did it offer 20% off storewide for the duration of the event, the evening also acted as a fundraiser for the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation.

The foundation raises money through all Priceline stores to support PANDA, Alzheimer's Australia, the Hear to Listen Program, Look Good... Feel Better and the Children First Foundation, with 100% of money raised going straight to these charities.

Manager Deb Sheehy was thrilled with how the evening went.

Isobelle Impey gets stuck into one of the many nibbles and treats on offer on the night. Donna Jones

"We had a multi-draw raffle running throughout the event, with prizes donated by local businesses ARB 4x4, Beefy's, Gold City Steering & Suspension, Goodyear Jewellers, Gympie Home Brew Supplies, Bella Casa, Neale's Meats, Melt Me & On Location, as well as Aussie World, Sea World and Kingfisher Bay Resort,” Ms Sheehy said.

"We wouldn't have raised more than $1500 if it wasn't for the local community getting behind this event and we can't thank them enough. The foundation welcomes donations year round and our Sisterhood Heart is located at the registers for anyone wanting to contribute to these worthy charities,” she said.

Priceline Gympie is hoping to make this an annual event.

”Super” Rosie Hansen was on hand to support the Priceline Sisterhood Foundation. Donna Jones

