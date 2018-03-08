Gympie pets dumped, killed for no reason

Gympie Animal Care Centre manager Vanessa Richardson says the surrender portal is reducing the number of animals being left at the RSPCA.

HUNDREDS of pets are being abandoned each year in Gympie through no fault of their own and many are being killed as a result.

Most Gympie residents who dump their dogs and cats, do so for no reason, NewsRegional analysis of Queensland animal surrender data shows.

A total of 1652 pets from our region were handed to the RSPCA from October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017.

NewsRegional analysis of RSPCA surrender data shows 1458 local pets were abandoned without reason in the 20 months.

Unwanted litter, last of litter, unwanted, landlord won't allow, moving, can't afford and household changes were the other top excuses.

Animal behaviour, doesn't get on with existing pet, yard too small, destructive, boisterous and poor choice were the least common excuses.

About 1037 of the animals were adopted, 334 were reclaimed and 159 were put down.

Each abandoned animal costs the RSPCA about $25 a day to look after.

Last year, the RSPCA rolled out technology designed to reduce surrenders and save it money in the long term.

The technology has reduced pet surrender rates by 22 per cent.

RSCPA Qld Gympie Animal Care Centre manager Vanessa Richardson said the portal was a simple online tool providing a personalised experience tailored to a person's specific pet and its problems - for example escaping or having unwanted litters.

Ms Richardson said the portal gave users helpful solutions and resources that empowered them to seek alternatives to abandoning their pets.

"The portal is really helping us reduce our administration time and workloads because we spend a lot of time on the phone counselling people pre-surrender,” Ms Richardson said.

"That means we have a lot more time to focus on caring for the animals that we have here.”

RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman Ronelle Reid said as well as reducing costs, the portal would ease the strain on Gympie RSPCA staff and resources.

"These surrenders also place a strain on our staff and increase the wait time for owners who may urgently need to surrender their pets, such as in the case of a terminal illness diagnosis,” Ms Reid said.

The surrender portal is at www.rspcaqld.org.au/what-we-do/find-homes-for-animals/surrender-your-pet. - NewsRegional

WHY WE DUMPED OUR PETS

Top 10 explanations for animal surrenders in Gympie, October 21, 2015, to June 29, 2017

No reason: 1458

Unwanted litter: 42

Unwanted: 31

Last of litter: 22

Landlord won't allow: 20

Moving house: 11

Can't afford desexing (for registration): 8

Change of household dynamic: 8

Owner Ill health: 6

Travelling: 6

Total surrendered: 1652

Adopted: 1037

Reclaimed: 334

Euthanased: 159

Source: RSPCA Queensland