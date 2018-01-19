Gympie people needed for dementia quality of life research

PRIORITIES: The Quality of Life project will help shape the way service providers cater to people with dementia.

PRIORITIES: The Quality of Life project will help shape the way service providers cater to people with dementia. Highwaystarz-Photography

A DEMENTIA diagnosis can cause people to change priorities in terms of quality of life and researchers at the University of Queensland are calling for Gympie region volunteers to help them identify what those changes might be.

Understanding what matters most for people with dementia and their carers is at the heart of the new research led by Associate Professor Tracy Comans.

Dr Conans said the study aimed to understand what people valued and the choices they made.

"It is important to understand the priorities of people living with dementia in order to develop meaningful measures of quality of life,” Dr Comans, a health economist, said.

"Clearly understanding quality of life in dementia helps us to understand which dementia interventions offer value for money, which will be increasingly important as the number of people living with dementia grows over the coming years.”

The research, called the Quality of Life project, has already identified differences in perspectives between the general community, people living with dementia and caregivers.

Early findings were presented at the 17 Alzheimer's Australia National Dementia Conference in Melbourne in October. While most people identify similar 'things' as contributing to quality of life, such as family and friends, independence and keeping an active mind, the reasons they are important differ for carers and people with dementia.

The Quality of Life project is recruiting people with a diagnosis of mild to moderate dementia and a caregiver living in Queensland, New South Wales or South Australia able to attend a 30 minute interview each. Each participant will receive a $25 gift voucher ($50 per couple) to cover any costs associated with participation.

The research team, funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council of Australia through the Cognitive Decline Partnership Centre, will be interviewing participants through to August 2018.

To participate, contact the team at ad-5d@griffith.edu.au or call 3735 9113.