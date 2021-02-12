Gympie pensioner fined for failing to report

A Gympie man was fined in court for failing to report to police.

A Gympie region pensioner that is required to report to police every three months faced court on Monday for failing to report late last year.

Raymond Neville Birt, 70 from Carters Ridge, had been reporting to police for almost 20 years, his lawyer told Gympie Magistrates Court and this was the first time he had failed to do so she said.

This reporting period on December 1 last year followed two deaths in the family, she told the court and he had “simply forgotten”, she said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan accepted that Birt had forgotten but old him he had to comply with requirements.

He was fined $300 with a conviction recorded.

