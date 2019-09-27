Gympie pays its respects to fallen police officers

IN LINE OF DUTY: Senior Constable Glenn Alvsaker, Anglican Church priest Fr Shaji Joseph, St Peter's Catholic Church priest fr Adrian Farrelly and Senior Constable Debbie Page.

THE Gympie community gathered at St Peter's Church for the annual National Police Remembrance Day service today, to remember those officers who died in the line of duty.

About 50 people attended the 45-minute service - consisting of Gympie Regional Council mayor Mick Curran and a combination of serving and former police officers.

Senior Constable Andrew Day read a prayer to the small contingent which read:

"We pray for every police officer and all support staff; that your spirit may give them courage in danger, a selfless devotion to duty and satisfaction in all that they undertake. Where any have suffered stress or trauma may they receive the support, help, encouragement and strength they need to endure," he said.

The Queensland Police Service acknowledged the contribution of all staff members who had died since last year's Remembrance Day including:

Senior Protective Services Officer Wilson Tawhai, Protective Services Officer David Wennerbom, Administrative Officer Dianne O'Brien, Administrative Officer Kim Chang, Police Chaplain Bruce Dorman, Administrative Officer Lucia (Lucy) Cronin and Administrative Officer Sheila Ali.

Three other officers whose deaths were not work related were remembered: Constable Simone Donovan, Senior Constable Julie Wiseman and Plain Clothes Senior Constable Ricky Hilton.

Food and drinks were provided following the service.