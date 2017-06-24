Gympie party fashion - Check out these designs

IT'S all about layers and boots, feminine florals, bohemian vibes, earthy tones, intricate soft lace detailing and lace-up features this season. Double denim and velvet are also making a big comeback in the fashion scene this winter according to fashion stylist and Unearthed Streetwear owner Tracey Clarke.

In our photo gallery below we'll feature half a dozen different looks for you to show off and turn heads in this party season, hand picked by Tracey for their distinctive look.

Modelled by Kaitlyn Coyne and Erin Creed, Unearthed Streetwear will showcase some of the young, fun and funky design fashions they have on offer for you instore from sizes 6-18.

