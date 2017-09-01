Gympie parents, would your child pass a drug test?

Letter writer urges Gympie region community to take a tougher stand against the worsening problem of drugs.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

AS A parent of kids who love life without a care in the world I wonder what we have prepared them for.

I've been struggling recently understanding how bad drugs have really got in society.

Recently the country small country town of St George has made a stand to make kids be drug tested before being able to represent their town in rugby league, the statistics on their findings will surprise many - the drug Ice is becoming more of a problem than I ever could of imagined.

Society seems quite happy to accept that it's becoming a destroyer of lives and families. I started thinking, if it's that bad out west what's happening here?

I'm hearing all the time of names of kids I've coached or known through sport or social outings and even family friends or kids of family friends.

I've consulted with many on the matter and asked what can be done. The answer I don't like, it's cost me some so-called friends when their kid's reputation as being an angel has been challenged.

(It's too late), it's everywhere, the police can't help, the police have their hands tied.

Parents don't know what their kids do at parties or even in their own rooms or at school.

Kids don't seem to realise the guilt by association theory any more and don't seem to get the importance of staying clean of this sh**.

Unfortunately the monkey see monkey do theory is very active and the kids aren't the blame - they copy their parents and anyone they aspire to be like.

Society has accepted that grass is the norm - or has it?

Kids have not been taught how to have fun without either being drunk or high on something.

What do you do as a parent?

We now accept Schoolies as a stepping stone to uni that historically was a party. And knowing what age they learn to drink before Schoolies so they are s- called protected and can handle a few drinks before they're let loose in a party bigger that anything they've seen.

I was no angel and confess to many a B and S scene in the 80s and 90s and even today love a good party but can say pot and drugs back then you would have had to go looking for.

The stats from police on drug driving is disturbing these days and reading the paper on court days is depressing.

So I'm writing this one question to all parents: would your child pass a drug test if they were asked to?

What I do know is drugs are not free; someone's money is buying this sh** - is it your hard earned cash that you, without question, hand to your child on a weekly basis?

I wish there was a way we as parents could make this world better but how do we react to facts? We whinge and bitch about many things; we cringe about terror attackers when some religious freak takes lives of the innocent (and we should be concerned).

Yet we stand by and see our society slide so far into illegal drugs that our experiences and data shows is the first step towards failure on so many levels. The stats released today stated the biggest cause of death in women under 45 is violence fuelled from drugs.

To go to work you have to pass a drug test. Maybe it should be extended to the dole and any family support as well. The only way it will stop and get parents to take it seriously - might be tough love but maybe drug testing any child over 12 in senior schools would point out the facts of how bad it really is and inform parents of their angels' true actions.

What can be done as what I'm seeing from the outside looking in is it's worse than any parent can imagine.

As a coach for years, a friend to many young people through sport, I'm struggling with what they will face if they haven't been exposed already.

A very concerned parent,

Gympie (name withheld on request)