Gympie parents terrorised by ‘snarling’ son high on drugs

A GYMPIE man has been jailed for punching a police officer after he was arrested for threatening to “smash his parents’ house up” in breach of a domestic violence order.

On September 3, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, went to his parents’ Pie Creek home, and began banging on the front door, demanding they give him money to buy alcohol.

When his parents refused, he yelled that he would “smash the house up” and verbally abusing his father before picking up a garden tool, throwing it at the door and leaving before police arrived.

The 42-year-old was in breach of a domestic violence order taken out by his parents which prohibited him from entering, attempting to enter, or being within 100 metres of his parents’ house or work places.

The next day he went back to his parents house, under the influence of a drug, and began “snarling like an animal” and shouting “take me to water” as he lurched around the yard.

Again he left before police arrived, but returned later that day and began kicking the door before heading to his niece’s house nearby where police found him in the shower, with marijuana and a bong on the sink.

They also found marijuana in his pant’s pocket, and he told police he had “smoked two cones” to calm himself down, and then asked if he could smoke some more before being taken to the watch house.

After waking up in the watch house the next morning, the man began kicking his cell door and yelling at police, but when they opened his cell he was in a “fighting stance” with raised a fist and said “c’mon” to police.

When he did not calm down, the court heard police rushed him, and the man began swinging his fists, with one punch landing on an officer.

He continued to struggle as they tried to restrain him, and he was arrested and moved to the violent detention cell.

The man appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court late last month and pleaded guilty to three charges of contravening a domestic violence order, one charge each of obstructing and assaulting a police officer, and possession of a dangerous drug and drug utensils.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan gave the man a four month head sentence with a parole eligibility date of October 18.