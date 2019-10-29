Gympie parents ‘divided’ on why children must attend school

PARENTING: The Gympie community have been divided after a mother received a $200 fine for not taking her two children to school. The responses have been mixed on Facebook.

A GYMPIE mum was fined $200 for not forcing her two children to go to school, which has this week divided the Gympie community.

The woman, 45, pleaded guilty to the Education Act breach when she appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court on October 14.

The story published on Friday October 25 on The Gympie Times facebook page drew a mixed response; with some parents arguing you cannot force your children to attend school if they choose not to, and other parents agreed a tougher approach was needed.

“Please people, do not judge when you haven’t walked in their shoes. I have and I know just what this parent was up against and not all kids are the same believe me! Some don’t do what they are told and no amount of discipline changes that. Don’t be ignorant people just be thankful that you have a child who follows your rules,” Louise Duncan said.

A student who received an $8000 fine for not attending school at 16 said the financial burden didn’t help them even at the age of 21.

“There are reasons why kids don’t wanna go to school. Instead of forcing a kid to go where they do not feel comfortable, fix the problems causing them to feel that way! I can assure you, not every kid that skips school, is a kid looking for trouble. Maybe sometimes they are looking for the complete opposite instead,” Chloee Flight said.

“Let’s say she was having trouble getting her child/wren to do as they were told, like going to school. Then swallow your pride and ask for help, no matter the problem there is always help available if you bother to ask. Go to a GP, ask the school if they have resources like counsellors to assist, you just need/have to ask,” Crystal Keppel said.

“With the amount of bullying that goes on, I don’t blame the poor kid for not wanting to go to school,” Leisa Fleming said.

Other parents said the issue came down to bad parenting.

“Be a real parent. Tough Love along with words of encouragement,” Gerry A Chase said.

“All kids need to go to school. My two wouldn’t get away with that neither would I if I tried that with my parents,” Simon Foster said.

“About time kids go to school … we had to … why can’t they oh that’s right … discipline has been taken out of the equation so kids these days think they can get away with blue murder and do what they want to do not what the parents or the schools want … which for them I thinks it’s very sad. I hope bloody child safety or the law catches up with them or even the school department send the parent to jail if need be but they need to go to school. They need an education not a holiday,” Aaron Lowe said.

“My 11-year-old was refusing to go to school, I took her in her pyjamas, packed her clothes in her school bag and phoned her teacher who met me at my car. I will not let her think she runs this house and I will not give in to her demands as you are only going to raise an entitled brat who will have all control by high school,” Vanessa Maree said.