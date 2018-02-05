Gympie parents asked to join study on saving P-plate drivers

SLOW DOWN: The P-plate driver of this car was lucky to escape with soft tissue damage after flipping his vehicle into a drain. Gympie region parents are asked to take part in a QUT focus group being held in Gympie this week as part of a study into how to make young drivers safer.

SLOW DOWN: The P-plate driver of this car was lucky to escape with soft tissue damage after flipping his vehicle into a drain. Gympie region parents are asked to take part in a QUT focus group being held in Gympie this week as part of a study into how to make young drivers safer. Jamie Brown

When: Friday, February 9, 6pm

Where: Gympie (location confirmed upon RSVP)

Who: Parents who have a child in Years 10, 11 or 12 or their children graduated in 2016 or 2017 and the children have attended a Roadcraft student driver course. A second focus group with parents whose children have not attended a Roadcraft course will be held on a separate date. Please register interest with Alana.

RSVP to take part: Alana Hawkins 07 3138 7707 (CARRS-Q) a5.hawkins@qut.edu.au

GYMPIE region parents are being asked to join a QUT focus group this week as part of a study into how to make young drivers safer.

QUT Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety Queensland researcher Alana Hawkins is seeking parents of teenagers in Gympie to contribute to research on driver learning by taking part in the focus group this Friday.

The CARRS-Q research team, in a project with Roadcraft Driver Education in Gympie, is looking at the role that driver education can play in reducing the risk to young drivers of being involved in crashes.

"Young drivers go from having a low crash risk when learning to drive under supervision to being more at risk of a crash than any other licence holder on the road as soon as they get their red provisional licence,” Ms Hawkins said.

"Figures show that newly licensed drivers moving from their L plates to P plates are 30 times more likely to be involved in a crash.

"We're trying to get a better picture of how young people are learning to drive. Are they getting most of their tuition and supervised hours with family, or is it with formal driving education? Are they learning under a wide variety of driving conditions? These are some of the things we are investigating.”

Ms Hawkins said the diversity of Australia's landscape means driving in regional areas can be quite different from driving in big cities.

"Through focus groups with parents of teens, we want to gather opinions and perceptions about driver education and training. In particular, what aspects of learning to drive should be prioritised, who should teach learner drivers, and how technology such as driving simulators may assist in improving young driver safety when they transition to unsupervised driving.”

Ms Hawkins would like to hear from parents and guardians of both children with driver's licences and those whose children are not currently learning to drive and are in Years 10, 11 or 12 or graduated in 2016 or 2017.

"We would like to have the chance to speak to both parents of children who have attended a Roadcraft driver course as well as parents of children who have not attended a course. This will help to give us a picture of what young people are learning, what parents do really well, what they feel less confident in teaching their children and how education can best support the learning-to-drive process.”

Parents will be involved in a two-hour focus group with six other parents. As a thank you, all participants will be offered a $20 petrol voucher.