Gympie panelbeaters win New Business award

GREAT START: Rachel Nobbs and Jake Daniel from Mixed Images Customs won New Business of the Year. Scott Kovacevic

A NEW auto repair business has won the Gympie Chamber of Commerce New Business of the Year award on Saturday.

Mixed Image Customs is owned and operated by Rachel Nobbs and partner Jake Daniel and has only been open since September 2017, but in that time has built up a strong reputation for providing quality products and service while still being affordable.

Both Ms Nobbs' parents and Mr Daniel's have run successful businesses in Gympie and this is what drew the couple to establish their business in Pinewood Avenue.

"We chose Gympie because both our parents had run successful businesses within the Gympie region and it is just like home for us.

"Gympie is such a friendly town where locals support locals, I couldn't imagine running our business anywhere else,” Ms Nobbs said.

The couple were excited to win the award.

"It means a great deal to Jake, myself and our team.

"Jake and I have worked many late nights and early mornings, seven days a week to build this business to its current stage.

"We intend to grow our business even further, employ more locals and add to Gympie's development.

"Words just cannot describe what an honour it is to even be nominated for such an award,” she said.

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Mixed Image Customs - Winners

Imbil Town and Country Bakery - Runners-up

One Agency Gympie & Cooloola

F45 training