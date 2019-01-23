Gympie paceman's 15 wicket haul at Wide Bay Carnival

Gympie's talented paceman: The highlight of the Wide Bay under-14 rep carnival for this Gympie bowler was his 15 wickets.

CRICKET: The highlight of the Wide Bay under-14 rep carnival for Gympie bowler Oliver Bembrick was his 15 wickets.

The paceman said it was his stock ball that did that damage.

"This is the ball I bowl the most in the nets,” he said.

"I have practised that one the most and I try and use it to get wickets. I just try and angle it in a bit more.

"Once an over I do a slower ball or a yorker.”

Although taking 15 wickets was quite a feat there was one which stood out for Bembrick above the rest.

"When we played Southeast Queensland I got a wicket on the first ball of the game,” he said.

"You don't expect to get a wicket first ball and I just ran in normally and it got him lbw.''

Bembrick played seven games in five days and he learnt to be patient and adjust his bowling to deal with the heat.

"Just to stay ready on the field for the game,” he said.

"I learnt that when you are bowling it is easier to pace yourself instead of charging through when you start bowling.

"I run in about five steps and as I am about to bowl I speed up. I try and bowl the same pace the whole day.”

Before the rep carnival Bembrick's technique was not as effective.

"My whole action and run-in - I was bowling fast and I was getting tired in the fifth, sixth over,” he said.

"I had to slow it up a bit and I noticed a massive difference.

"I ended up with 15 wickets at the carnival and I got four wickets against Gold Coast.”

Bembrick learnt a proper stance for fielding in hot conditions. "Walking in when the bowler runs in and to stay ready for the ball to come to you,” he said.

"It kept your legs ready so they weren't tight through the overs and that helped.

"When I went in to bowl, I would stretch the over before and it was easier because I didn't have to stretch as much.”