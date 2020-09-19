Menu
A Gympie father has been banned from driving for three months even though he didn’t blow over the limit.
Gympie P-plater fails breath test, can’t drive for months

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
19th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
A YOUNG Gympie father wasn’t over the legal alcohol limit when he was stopped by police in July, but that didn’t stop his licence being disqualified for three months.

Calum William Schoenmakers, 27, was the holder of a provisional licence when he was pulled over on the Wide Bay Highway at Woolooga on July 12.

A subsequent breath test showed he had a reading of .039, and he was charged with driving over the no alcohol limit law in place for drivers under that licence restriction.

In the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday, Schoenmakers pleaded guilty to the charge but said he didn’t intend to do anything wrong.

“I’ve made plenty of mistakes this year your honour,” Schoenmakers told Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

“I obviously didn’t think I’d be over the limit at all when I left the barbecue. I’d only had a beer and a half.”

Schoenmakers said he had been trying really hard to get his life together in recent months.

Mr Callaghan noted his submissions but told him his limit was zero.

Schoenmakers was fined $200 and banned from driving for the mandatory minimum of three month, but no conviction was recorded.

