Gympie OP 1 students celebrate their success

Gympie High graduate Amelia McDermott was one of three from the school to achieve the coveted OP 1 score.

GYMPIE State High School graduate and OP 1 student Amelia McDermott said she “bawled her eyes out” after capping a “hard year” with the best possible result.

Amelia was one of three Gympie High students, and just 535 from across Queensland, to attain the coveted score in its final year before the ATAR rank takes over in 2020.

Amelia said she couldn’t wait until morning to check her result, and couldn’t believe it when she found out.

“I was up pretty late and a friend messaged me that the OP results were out, it was about 3 in the morning,” she said.

“I was at a friend’s house, and when it popped up with an OP 1 I just bawled my eyes out straight away.

“It’s been such a tough year for me this year, and to still get the OP 1 was so special for me.

“I was with a few of my best friends, and they all hugged me, and one of my friends was crying for me.”

Amelia said she was looking to take next year off to de-stress, though with an eye on studying biology at QUT when she’s ready to hit the books again.

Joining her with an OP 1 was fellow GSHS graduate Echo Hunter-Demecs, who achieved the highest scores possible in Chemistry, Maths B and C and Physics to finish as dux of the school.

Echo has already been offered a Law Scholarship at the University of Queensland for 2020.

Acting Deputy Principal Sally Bekker said Gympie High was “very proud” of the cohort after seeing all their hard work through the year.

“This Year 12 cohort is, of course, well known as being the ‘half cohort’ who were the first ‘prep’ students to go through the education system,” Ms Bekker said.

“Gympie State High School is very proud of the effort of these students, not just in 2019 but throughout their time.

“Their results reflect consistent application across their years at school and a strong desire to succeed. Some have had to conquer adversity to get to this point, some speak English as a second language and all have risen to the challenges that Year 12 presents.

“Of course, success is a team effort and the dedicated teaching and support staff at Gympie SHS deserve recognition for their input as well. We are blessed with talented teachers who know both their curriculum and students very well.”

22 per cent of Gympie High students finished with an OP between 1 and 5, with 57 per cent between 1 and 10 and 91 per cent between 1 and 15.

Taylah McHarg received an OP 4, and Jayden Irons got an OP 5.

Minister for Education Grace Grace congratulated Queensland’s class of 2019 on their hard work, with 93% of students achieving a QCE.

“The class of 2019 certainly sent the old system out with a bang, with 18,429 students receiving an OP result,” Ms Grace said.

“This is a wonderful result and a big thanks must go to all the teachers, staff and families who supported the students.

“I’d also like to congratulate the 59.6% of graduates who achieved a VET Certificate or qualification.

“Our year 12 leavers can now start the next chapter of their lives, whether that be studying at university, getting a job or taking up a trade or traineeship.

“I wish them the best of luck and encourage them to follow their passion.”

Ms Grace said graduates who may not be satisfied with their results still have options.

“There’s no need to be disheartened,” she said.

“Anyone whose results aren’t what they hoped for can explore alternative ways to enter university and training courses.”

More results next week in The Gympie Times.