'Gympie one of the most financial councils in Qld': Mayor

Mayor Mick Curran at the Sands in Gympie.

Mayor Mick Curran at the Sands in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

GYMPIE Mayor Mick Curran has welcomed a community movement to form a ratepayers association, saying "it would be a great thing”.

According to discussion on social media, the motivation behind forming the group is to convey to the council concerns about undue rate increases, wasteful expenditure and a perceived lack of community consultation.

Cr Curran said the council liaised with many community groups and openly supported the formation of a Gympie ratepayer organisation.

"We already communicate with chambers of commerce right across the region, and we have some great conversations with them,” he said.

"There is also a very active group in Cooloola Cove - being the Cooloola Cove Resident's Association,” he said.

The Mayor rejected online criticism that the council was spending money frivolously and not consulting enough with the community.

"If you are talking about a waste of money can you give me some examples?” he said.

"I can't think of where the money is being wasted.

"We had the Queensland grants commissioners here (in Gympie) on Tuesday which was an open meeting.

"You will find the commissioners acknowledged we are probably one of the most financial councils in Queensland.

"If you have a look at our reserves compared to our borrowings and our actual rates we charge, they are about on the average.

"I defy you to pick one road or one piece of infrastructure in this city that every ratepayer benefits from,” Cr Curran said.

He cited weekly meetings with local media as an example of ways the council was trying to communicate and consult.

Management positions for the proposed ratepayer association are open.

Expressions of interest and application for management positions can be emailed to gympierag@gmail.com by Friday, February 16.