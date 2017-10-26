News

BE PREPARED: Gympie on the fringe of storm super cell

A recent storm rolls in.
Tom Daunt
by

GYMPIE will be on the fringe of a super storm cell according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

While much of south east Queensland is set to be hammered this afternoon with hail and 90km/h winds, Gympie will likely see rain with a chance of a thunderstorm this evening.

However, the BOM has not ruled out the super cell moving further north.

"If Gympie does see a severe thunderstorm, there could be hail up to 5cm and wind up to 90km/h," a BOM forecaster said.

The BOM are also urging residents in the firing line to monitor the radar and conditions as the day goes on.

Topics:  gympie weather mary river queensland weather spring weather storms

