BoM ADVICE: The Mary River has been put on flood watch with high rain totals expected in the river's catchment todays and tomorrow.
News

Gympie on Flood Watch, heavy falls to come today, tomorrow

Frances Klein
13th Dec 2020 7:38 AM
A FLOOD watch remains in place for the Mary River with heavy rainfall totals in the catchment expected today and tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

River level rises and minor flooding is possible in areas between Fraser Island and the New South Wales border from later today (Sunday December 13) and into tomorrow (Monday December 14), the Bureau reports.

A trough is expected to deepen off the southeast Queensland coast during today producing showers, thunderstorms and rain areas over the flood watch area.

The heaviest falls are expected later today and will continue into tomorrow, particularly along the coast, BoM forecasters predict.

 

A severe storm warning has been issued for parts of the Gympie region.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall today is current for flood watch areas, which includes the Gympie region.

River level rises above the minor flood level are likely from today.

Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes is also possible throughout the flood watch area.

Catchments most likely to be affected include the Mary River, Noosa River, Sunshine Coast rivers and creeks, Pine and Caboolture rivers, the Upper Brisbane River, Lower Brisbane River (specifically the Bremer River, Warrill Creek and Brisbane creeks), Logan and Albert rivers and Gold Coast rivers and creeks.

 

The Mary River near Kidd Bridge flowing steadily in February following rainfall in the Gympie region. Photo: Philippe Coquerand
This flood watch means that people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple 000 immediately.

 

See www.bom.gov.au/qld/warnings to view the current flood and cyclone products for Queensland.

