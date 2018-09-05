Menu
STILL GOT IT: Kevin Frampton holds off a Brothers defender at the Gympie Wanderers v Brothers heritage game last year.
News

Gympie old boys to show their new tricks at Albert Park

Rebecca Singh
by
5th Sep 2018 4:30 PM

Rugby League: As footy season wraps up for the year, the old boys will grab their boots to show us all how it is done at the Gympie Devils 20-year anniversary next Saturday.

Despite many changes that have happened at the Devils and the game of rugby league over the 20 years, the excitement is sure to be the same.

The big names in Gympie such as Kris Kahler won't be the only ones in action; there will be a few Broncos legends taking to the field again.

Petero Civoniceva, David Stagg, Jack Reed, Shaun and Barry Berrigan, Leo Dynevor and Brett Seymour are just some of the names.

Organisers anticipate a big crowd and a few Broncos fans to watch the former NRL players in action.

"Hopefully this day will raise much needed revenue for the development program and the seniors and the juniors teams,” Gympie senior president and Broncos Development Officer Darren Burns said.

"Gympie will get to see these professionals in action and it will be a good opportunity for Broncos fans get autographs and photos while promoting the game.”

The first game of the day will be the Devils v Nambour Crushers at noon, Wanderers v Brothers at 1.30pm, women's game at 3pm and Devils Allstars v Brisbane Old Boys at 4pm at Albert Park.

Gympie Times

