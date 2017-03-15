Gympie offers to help homeless Lyn

THE FACE OF HOMELESSNESS: Lynette has found herself homeless for the first time in her life. Pictured with her best friend Benji.

LAST WEEK The Gympie Times reported on the story of 71-year-old Lynette, who had found herself homeless for the first time in her life.

Since the story ran, Lyn has found a place for her and Benji, her nine-year-old shih tzu cross maltese.

Thankfully Lyn has been connected with elderly accommodation through the Department of Housing and Planning, thanks to the help of Community Action Housing Gympie.

"Housing got me a place... A one bedroom unit and I can have Benji there too,” Lyn said.

"I took it because I can't stay where I am, of course.”

The story caused a stir on social media, with the Gympie Facebook group pages sharing the story.

People reacted, some offered strong opinions on social welfare policy, while some offered Lyn temporary accommodation.

Lyn said she was overwhelmed with the outpouring of help from the community.

"I am dumbfounded with how the community has reacted.

"There's so many wonderful people around, I can't believe it.”

Lyn said she cried when one local recognised her in the street.

"One woman came over to me in Coles the other day and said 'you're that woman who was on the cover of the paper' and she offered to help.”

Community Action Housing handed Lyn a list of names from people who had reached out to help her. The Times' office has also fielded multiple calls from members of the community offering to help the pensioner.

"(Community) Action Housing gave me a list of about eight names of people who have offered to help.

"I am going to call each person individually and thank them for reaching out.”

The Department of Housing and Planning reportedly got in touch with Lyn after The Gympie Times contacted the department for comment. Lyn said she was shocked when the Queensland government called her to offer their assistance.

"Isn't it funny, now the government is getting involved.

"People wouldn't listen before but now they are.”

Lyn must now return to her former home and confront her abusive relative in order to retrieve her possessions, but she does not have the means to move by herself.

"The police are going to meet me and at least help me get some of my things,” Lyn said.

"I have to get my mementos and things back.

"I am looking for someone to help me move my things, my double bed, lounge, they won't fit in my car.”

For now Lyn said she can relax knowing she has somewhere to settle.

"It is what I can call home for now.”