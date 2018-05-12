Menu
CALLING: Gympie nurses Sophie Goulas and Karen Binger celebrate International Nurses Day at Gympie Hospital yesterday. Renee Albrecht
News

Gympie nurses answering the call

Tom Daunt
by
12th May 2018 8:36 AM

FOR Gympie Emergency Department acting manager Karen Binger and Renal Department nurse Sophie Goulis, caring for others in their darkest times is more than just a job - it's a calling.

Celebrating International Nurses Day at Gympie Hospital yesterday, Mrs Binger lead the way for junior colleagues like Ms Goulis, saying the profession was full of challenges and rewards.

Since starting her nursing career in 1986, Mrs Binger has seen the best and worst of humanity, often in the same day.

"You tend to have a certain appreciation for life and a sometimes twisted sense of humour,” she said.

"That's what keeps us coming back. The rewarding side is seeing people on the worst day they are having and if we can make that a little bit better by offering comfort and care then that is why it is worthwhile.”

Only two years into her nursing career, Ms Goulis, 22, like Mrs Binger, finds value in helping patients through their darkest times.

"It is very rewarding,” she said.

"You get to make a difference in people's lives every day and know that at the end of the day you have made someone smile and you have helped them.”

International Nurses Day is officially held today.

Check out photos from Gympie's International Nurses Day celebrations on page 16.

Gympie Times

