Gympie news wrap: the good, the bad and the ugly

Facebook has stopped the sharing of news for Australian users, including The Gympie Times

While the Federal Government continues to battle it out with Facebook, regional news sites like our are finding other ways to share our news - and there are quite a few. TAKE A BOW, FACEBOOK

Look out for our new sexy Instagram page and you will already find us pretty active on Twitter. #thegympietimes

Well today is living up to the prediction of being a scorcher and the mercury should hit 38 by 2pm.

LETTER: Merv Welch causes a bit of stir with his scathing reaction to Dolly Jensen's article on gender equity

Spare a thought for our local legendary rural fire brigades who are battling a bushfire as we speak out at Widgee. I hope everyone stays safe. DETAILS HERE

Our thoughts and prayers with the young fellow critically injured when his car collided with a truck just outside of Gympie on the Tin Can Bay Road on Friday afternoon. A relief to hear his injuries are no longer life threatening, but they do remain "grave" and he has a long fight ahead to recover. DETAILS HERE

54 men and women face the Gympie court today

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Gympie Times journalist Scott Kovacevic

I hope you enjoyed my more light hearted tribute to Tony Perrett (and his wife Michele) for their role in the miracle survival of missing man Robert Weber.

Three times the charm for Gympie's hero MP

And Scott Kovacevic's revelation of the 5 Gympie real estate agents who have sold the most property in the past 12 months - interesting reading.

$45k on the line as Gympie arts group is left in the lurch

Gympie real estate

Of course, we must also report on the bad news as, and the discovery of 715 child porn images in a Gympie man's mysterious safe send a cold shiver down your spine. READ IT HERE

And a popular Sunshine Coast rugby league player died tragically while playing on the weekend

