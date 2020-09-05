Gympie netballers compete in QLD titles at Nissan Arena

Matilda Gook, Lauren Cartwright, Hannah Ward were chosen to play for the Under 15 Wide Bay netball team in the Queensland finals last weekend.

THREE of Gympie’s best young netballers chosen to represent Wide Bay in the Queensland State Title Competition have returned after a busy four days of non-stop games.

Lauren Cartwright, 15, Matilda Gook, 15 and Hannah Ward, 14, were selected to play for the Under 15 Wide Bay team in the state’s netball finals held in Brisbane last weekend.

Lauren Cartwright

Lauren, who plays midcourt positions, said they travelled down to Brisbane with the team on Friday, before the four day event kicked off on Saturday.

“We played 11 games over four days,” she said.

Hannah Ward

“We played every single team and in the end they put us in order and we played off for positions.”

“We came eighth out of 12.”

Matilda Gook

Defender Hannah said their matches were held at the Nissan Arena and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, and they returned home on Wednesday.

The three athletes wasted no time getting back into it on their return to Gympie and were back on the court for an after school competition on Thursday.