Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matilda Gook, Lauren Cartwright, Hannah Ward were chosen to play for the Under 15 Wide Bay netball team in the Queensland finals last weekend.
Matilda Gook, Lauren Cartwright, Hannah Ward were chosen to play for the Under 15 Wide Bay netball team in the Queensland finals last weekend.
News

Gympie netballers compete in QLD titles at Nissan Arena

Maddie Manwaring
5th Sep 2020 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THREE of Gympie’s best young netballers chosen to represent Wide Bay in the Queensland State Title Competition have returned after a busy four days of non-stop games.

Lauren Cartwright, 15, Matilda Gook, 15 and Hannah Ward, 14, were selected to play for the Under 15 Wide Bay team in the state’s netball finals held in Brisbane last weekend.

Lauren Cartwright
Lauren Cartwright

Lauren, who plays midcourt positions, said they travelled down to Brisbane with the team on Friday, before the four day event kicked off on Saturday.

“We played 11 games over four days,” she said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Hannah Ward
Hannah Ward

“We played every single team and in the end they put us in order and we played off for positions.”

“We came eighth out of 12.”

Matilda Gook
Matilda Gook

Defender Hannah said their matches were held at the Nissan Arena and the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, and they returned home on Wednesday.

The three athletes wasted no time getting back into it on their return to Gympie and were back on the court for an after school competition on Thursday.

gympie netball and district club gympie sports queensland netball wide bay sport
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital from Gympie fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Two people taken to hospital from Gympie fire

        News Mutliple fire crews are still battling the blaze at Fisherman’s Pocket which started about midday

        Sickening details emerge at the inquest into brutal death

        Premium Content Sickening details emerge at the inquest into brutal death

        News The Gympie inquest into the brutal death of Kirra McLoughlin has heard some...

        WINNER: Gympie’s Best Tattoo as decided by you

        Premium Content WINNER: Gympie’s Best Tattoo as decided by you

        News The voting public has picked an outright winner from the 28-strong field

        Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        Premium Content Deb’s fight to become first rural Premier in 30 years

        News AHEAD of the Queensland Election, we sat down with Nanango MP and opposition leader...