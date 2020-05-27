Gympie netball prepare for training date

NETBALL: Gympie and Districts Netball Club is looking at June 12 as the date to start training and president Colleen Miller said the club is not going anywhere despite the difficulties with COVID-19 restrictions.

“Financially we are doing okay. Since the club is located in a flood zone, we have always had money set aside and a forward plan,” Miller said.

Colleen Miller, President of Gympie Netball president Colleen Miller said if the government allows the club to play, missing a season will not be an option.

“We can sustain missing a season if we have to but we are not looking at missing a season, we are looking at putting out a shortened season.

“We will be back in some form but at this stage we are not sure what form that will be.”

The club will survey its 400 members to get their view of how they want the season to return.

“Taking into account the restrictions and the demands of our members, we will be putting out a survey that will gauge what people will want from a shortened season,” Miller said.

“Our numbers were stacking up quite well and on average with the last few season, just disappointing now with COVID-19 that we are on hold.”

Traditionally netball is a winter sport but the club has its own facilities and the option is there to play into the warmer months.

“We are quite lucky that we have our courts here and we are not competing with other clubs,” Miller said.

“At this stage we are looking at maybe spreading the comp over a couple of different days. We are not ruling out anything at this stage because the more children we can get on the court the better. I would hate to see any groups miss out.

Gympie Netball president Colleen Miller said looking at the comp being played over a couple nights is an option.

“Netball is on a Monday and most of the children have other commitments on the other days of the week and if it is not on a Monday they cannot do it.

“With the 100 person limit (which is stage three of the government’s easing of restrictions on July 11) we cannot run our current platform.

“We have to rejig it with the social distancing requirements. On one court there are 14 players, two coaches, two umpires and two scorers and that is without any parents watching.”