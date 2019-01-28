Gympie netball, hockey bigger winners at Oz Day awards

THE tireless efforts of Gympie Netball president Colleen Miller and hockey player Matthew Browne have not gone unnoticed, with both receiving 2019 Citizens of the Year awards on Australia Day.

Miller received the Sports Administration Award and Browne the Youth Sports Award.

Miller said yesterday that upon hearing the names of the others nominated for her award she thought she did not have a chance.

"I was very surprised,” she said.

Last year was a big year for Gympie Netball.

The club focused on getting its umpires and coaches trained up so it could strengthen its relationship with neighbouring clubs by attending carnivals.

"This award is not about me. It is about getting our name out there with positive news, so it doesn't matter whether it is me or whether it is netball,” she said.

Gympie hockey player Matthew Browne honoured to receive the 2019 Youth Sports Award.

"It recognises that netball is up there with other sports and is still the highest women's participation sport in Australia. There are opportunities out there for our girls which are getting easier to access these days.”

Gympie Netball hopes to continue the momentum of last year into the season ahead.

Matthew Browne said he was honoured to receive his award.

"It was my first time being nominated and I did not think I would win,” he said. "I was a bit emotional. I felt it was a big deal to me. I was really honoured to receive it and in a bit of shock.”

It was a big season last year for Browne, but there is one carnival that stands out.

"Winning the gold medal at the under-15's outdoor hockey championships in April at Wollongong,” he said. "It felt really good to be recognised. I want to keep improving as an individual and get a bit bigger and stronger as a player. Playing for the Heat with taller and stronger players, you get pushed off the ball a bit by the players. I want to get more muscular.”