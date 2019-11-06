Gympie neighbours don’t want drug rehab facility

NEIGHBOURS: Araluen residents John Hussey, David Collins and Tony Alford are among more than 30 in their neighbourhood who are concerned about planned expansion of the addictioin treatment facility at the old Forestry complex in Fraser Rd.

A GYMPIE facility for drug addiction treatment has won council approval for a major expansion.

It has not won the approval of neighbours, however. And nor have the council’s decision making and public engagement processes.

One resident, David Collins said the council seemed to have delayed notifying him and his neighbours of the decision until it was too late for any practical move to appeal under the state Planning Act.

He said there were about 20 family homes near what he described as “a mental hospital,” in the former Forestry complex in Fraser Rd, Araluen.

And none of them were consulted, Mr Collins said.

Another neighbour, Tony Alford, said he was concerned that residents of the facility, now classed as a rehabilitation centre, appeared able to come and go freely, leading to worries that they may sometimes be part of the Gympie drug problem.

“They annoy a lot of people by asking neighbours to call them a taxi, so they can obviously go into town,” he said.

The old Fraser Rd Forestry Department complex, now operated by Hader Clinic Queensland, has been given a green light for an expansion which some neighbours find worrying.

Mr Alford, Mr Collins and their neighbour John Hussey met at Mr Collins’ house to discuss the concerns they say are shared by many in the area.

“Who says they’re not buying drugs in some cases?” they said.

Mr Collins said he was concerned that some clinic residents may be people undergoing court-ordered rehabilitation, meaning they had probably committed criminal offences first.

He said he was also concerned that the facility operator, Hader Clinic Queensland, had been supplied by the council with the names and addresses of all 35 objectors, including him.

A list of their names, and their addresses in Vanessa Court, Pamela, Chatsworth, Fleming, Robert, Chastsworth and Anne Marie Roads had been part of official communication between the council and the applicant’s representative, Martoo Consulting, on October 15, a copy of which had been supplied to the residents.

The Hader organisation indicated it would respond to the concerns on Wednesday. A council response to written questions about the decision is also expected then.

The facility, which conducts addiction treatment clinics, will be required to provide at least 31 off-street car parking spaces and public transport access infrastructure.

Mr Alford said he had bought his property in Pamela Rd 18 years ago, at a time when the large government facility next door was occupied by a world leading Forestry Department research and administration centre.

It had since been turned into what Mr Collins described as “an acute mental health facility,” which was not what anyone had predicted.

“It would have been nice to have been involved from the beginning,” he said.

Mr Collins said residents had until October 20 to appeal under the Planning Act, but the council’s advice to residents of its decision had not been distributed until only a few days earlier, on October 14.