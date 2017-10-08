Gympie needs to be 'drought ready'

Brett Paulger on his jet ski at Borumba dam, which is currently at 70% capacity.

Brett Paulger on his jet ski at Borumba dam, which is currently at 70% capacity. Renee Albrecht

Despite last weekend's rain, Gympie residents along with South East Queenslanders are being asked to start preparing for the possibility of drought after a record dry winter and a forecast hot summer ahead.

While Borumba Dam is currently at 70.4 percent capacity, Minister for Water Supply Mark Bailey and Seqwater chief executive Jim Pruss today launched the drought readiness phase of the region's Drought Response Plan that is part of the 30 year water supply security program for South East Queensland.

The drought readiness phase is triggered when the combined level of South East Queensland's major drinking water dams falls to 70% capacity. The combined level is currently 71.2% and is expected to reach the trigger about October 16

Mr Bailey said that because the Labor government built the Water Grid, the region was far better placed to manage a water supply drought than ever before.

"The connected water treatment plants and pipelines across the Water Grid, and the availability of the Gold Coast Desalination Plant and the Western Corridor Recycled Water Scheme to respond to drought, means the region has more resources at its disposal to manage drought than ever before, significantly reducing the need for severe restrictions,'' Mr Bailey said.

"The drought readiness phase is about getting South East Queenslanders ready for the possibility, not the inevitability, of drought and encouraging people to be water wise at home and outside.

"One of the key lessons from the Millennium Drought was the importance of engaging with the community early.

"By working with the community and carefully managing our precious water supplies we can help delay, and even potentially avoid, the need for mandatory water restrictions or new infrastructure.”

Mr Pruss said region-wide mandatory water restrictions would not be required until combined dam levels reached 50% capacity. Based on current modelling and consumption, the earliest this level is likely to reached is late 2018 or early 2019.

"This means we have time to better prepare the community for the possibility of drought, including encouraging the community to reduce their water use while the dry conditions continue,'' Mr Pruss said.

"To offset the impact of poor summer rainfall and a record dry winter, Seqwater is operating the Water Grid to help manage water supply storage levels across the region.

"The biggest single change since the Millennium Drought has been the construction of the Water Grid which allows Seqwater to move treated drinking water around the region. This is especially important when patchy rainfall leaves some areas with full dams, and other parts of the region with lower dam levels, as we saw last summer, particularly on the Sunshine Coast.

"However the Grid is limited to the amount of water it can move around and cannot fully replace local water supplies if they run low, which is why starting to look at ways to help preserve our drinking water is so important '' he said.

Mr Pruss said the ongoing hot, dry conditions had resulted in an increase in water consumption.

"Consumption in SEQ has been increasing. It increased from an average of 168 litres per person per day over winter to an average of 200 litres per person per day over the first few weeks of spring. An increase of about 30 litres per person per day,'' Mr Pruss said.

"On the Sunshine Coast for the first couple of weeks of spring we have seen consumption climb to almost 250 litres per person per day. This is the sort of consumption we are more likely to see in the middle of summer.

"We're asking everyone to think about their water use and be more efficient. There are simple things we can all do that don't impact our lifestyle but can make a big difference.

"For example, the best time to water the garden is before 10am and after 4pm. If you water during the heat of the day, you can lose up to 50% of that water to evaporation.”

Seqwater will continue to closely monitor weather forecasts, catchment conditions and dam levels, and operate the Water Grid as required to best manage the region's water supply.