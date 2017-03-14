Gympie needs proper crisis accommodation

IT IS good to see the quick response from Housing Minister Mick de Brenni to the plight of a 71-year-old Gympie woman who last week found herself homeless.

The dearth of crisis accommodation in Gympie is just not acceptable. What would have happened to this poor woman if she had not chanced upon somebody who then thought her story was worth telling to the local paper?

Mr de Brenni says his department does lease "a variety of accommodation used as crisis accommodation in the Gympie area” but reports from other organisations involved in helping the down-and-out in our region have said there is no crisis accommodation.

Do we have crisis accommodation or not?

Our homeless are increasing and this is not an issue that should be swept under the carpet. Where are these poor people meant to sleep. Winter is coming.

I know there are several big hearted businesses and organisations doing what they can to help, but accommodation seems to be the biggest problem.

Meanwhile, according to one letter writer, perfectly good public housing sits vacant on the Southside. The time has come for a coming together of all relevant government, groups and businesses willing to tackle this issue head-on.