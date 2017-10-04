Gympie needs more manscaped men

A CLOSE SHAVE: Mode Southside owner Dan Scott said manicured beards and moustaches were in as men were taking more care with the facial hair.

A CLOSE SHAVE: Mode Southside owner Dan Scott said manicured beards and moustaches were in as men were taking more care with the facial hair. Renee Albrecht

THE Nashy's Big Beard Bonanza competition has been bombarded with men harbouring facial fur of the bushy variety, but there are shockingly low numbers of "manscaped” entries.

The competition is seeking Gympie's best bushy and manicured beards, and so far the bushy men outnumber the manscaped by staggering numbers and the competition closes tomorrow.

Mode Southside Hair Saloon owner Dan Scott said the secret to taming the facial fluff was to treat it with love.

"You got to wash it daily and use beard oil,” he said.

Mr Scott said much had changed with beard trends.

"It kind of came out of nowhere,” Mr Scott said.

"Basically, beards came in and we had all the guys grow it just to cut it off, then start all over again because they were a bit lazy.

"But we are seeing people take more care and pride now.”

Mr Scott said the new fashion may be a little different.

"Moustaches are in,” he said.

"A lot of extravagant ones too, people twirling them.

"I think Movember really kicked it off, it's a month where guys could grow them and their wives couldn't do anything about it.”

Head to http://www.gympietimes.com.au/competitions/ to enter.