Gympie naturalist club weeds out feral plants

SINCE coming to live at Brooloo, just before going up the range towards Kenilworth, Allan and Dianne Pratt have devoted most of their time to removing and getting rid of a huge amount of feral plants.

Mr Pratt said that most of the just under two hectare block was thick with garden plants that had escaped, gone feral and were definitely not good for the environment.

The Gympie and District Field Naturalist Club visited the Pratt property on their monthly outing in February.

The property is close to large areas of forest, including some rainforest and wet sclerophyll with a small unnamed creek plus grassland.

The yellow flowers belong to a carnivorous bladderwort growing on rotting vegetation in a dam. Contributed

The property is named Bellbird Park and the reason for this becomes very obvious as soon as you drive though the gate.

Bellbirds as the name suggests make a constant bell like contact call.

It does not take long before the continuous noise gets more than annoying, though we were told that you do get used to it.

Bellbirds or bell miners are much easier to hear rather than see, as the olive green plumage is a good camouflage when the birds are high in a tree.

A relation of the noisy miner they are also noisy and aggressive to any intruders into their territory.

The open forest on the property was ideal for bush curlews as well as for a range of honeyeaters.

As would be expected there was a range of plant species, with a large white bean providing an identification problem for a few people.

The wetter patches were home for some magnificent eucalyptus grandis (rose or flooded gum) specimens.

The smooth white bark stands out in the enclosed forest.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The property visit showed what can be done, with a lot of work, in encouraging a range of wildlife to visit and stay on a small area.

Mr Pratt has put his cinematographic skills to excellent purpose and has presented a 15 minute movie of much of the wildlife on the property including a visit from a platypus.

For those who can not make weekend outings, or who just want to spend more time in the bush, the club is starting a once a month mid-week outing beginning March 2.

The Sunday, March 19, outing is to the Ringtail area near Cooroy.

Details and further information from Berry Doak 54884250 or Rahima Farnham 54479372.