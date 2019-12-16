Gympie names 2019 Athlete of the year

Polls closed and Gympie names the 2019 Athlete of the Year.

THE “Blonde Flash” Allie Salter has won the race to be dubbed the 2019 Gympie Athlete of the Year with a nailbiting victory.

Salter lead the polls when they opened last Wednesday and finished with 17 per cent of the votes and in second place was netballer Breanna Pearce on 13 per cent and third was Gympie’s spin king cricketer Andrew “Chappy” Mallett on 10 per cent.

Contending with 18 other athletes for the title, Salter said the win was unexpected.

“I was looking at all the people and their achievements and I was thinking wow there are so many talents in Gympie,” she said.

“It was a bit of surprise and it felt pretty good.”

With a deserved break over Christmas, Salter is back into training in January and preparing for the trip of a lifetime to the US.

Salter is a part of the Sunshine Coast Fever team to play in the 2020 Tropical 7s tournament in Easter for two-days April 10 and 11 in Orlando, Florida.

Fever will make a play for the under-18 girls title and are the first Australian team to be invited to play in the international competition which has been held annually for two years.

“We will start training in the new year, and we will go away in April. There are teams from all around the world,” Salter said.

“I have to work on my defence and one-on-one tackles but mainly to get used to each other as a team.

“A lot of us have played together but there are some newer girls coming in and just training as a team and getting there.”

The goal for the team is simple, winning the title.

‘We all really want to do that. We want to put Australia on the map and show them what we can do,” Salter said.

“There will be scouts there from American colleges and hopefully some of us can get recognised.

“It is such a great experience and I am so thankful I got the opportunity,” she said.

“There are so many things I am really excited for but the main one is playing with the girls and getting to play against teams from all around the world and see what its like.”