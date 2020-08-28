Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie Muster 2018
Gympie Muster 2018
News

GYMPIE MUSTER MEMORIES: 50 photos from years gone by

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th Aug 2020 5:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TONIGHT would have been Gympie Muster Friday 2020.

But, as is the case with nearly all our favourite calendar events, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Muster to be officially cancelled in May.

Photos
View Gallery

READ MORE

When announcing the sad news Muster chairman Greg Cavanagh said the decision was difficult but ultimately unavoidable.

“We’d already signed 100 artists and obviously we’re going to do our best to transfer them to next year,” he said.

“On the operational side, we had to start engaging with contractors on the supply of food, alcohol and equipment.

“We can’t afford to pay for all this now, for an event which may not be able to go ahead.

“Mass gatherings would be among the last to have restrictions lifted, I would imagine.”

That statement seems likely, but hope remains that the beloved Muster will make a welcome return in 2021.

While the Muster won’t be going ahead this year, here’s a look back at some fond memories of the Gympie region’s most iconic annual event to tide us over until next time.

What are your favourite Muster memories? What’s your best Muster story? Let us know with a comment, or email joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

coronavirusgympie flashback gympie events gympie muster gympie news gympie region muster memories photo gallery
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for Mothar Mountain speedway legend

        Premium Content Tributes flow for Mothar Mountain speedway legend

        News A funeral was held today for beloved farmer, fisherman and speedway racer Percy Bichel who passed away earlier this month

        Organisers pull pin on Big Pineapple Music Festival

        Premium Content Organisers pull pin on Big Pineapple Music Festival

        Entertainment What Big Pineapple festival cancellation means for ticketholders

        Dam right! Mayor likens development ban to Traveston win

        Premium Content Dam right! Mayor likens development ban to Traveston win

        News “This is a rare decision... and it’s the right one.”

        Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Premium Content Coast radio station looks for new star in shake up

        Entertainment Do you have what it takes to become the next voice of the region? A radio station...