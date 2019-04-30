Gympie Muslims touch Catholic hearts in gesture of peace

CONDOLENCES: St Patrick's parish priest Adrian Farrelly says he was deeply touched by flowers from Gympie Muslim community members, expressing their sadness and support for victims of the Colombo Easter terror attack on Christian worshippers.

GYMPIE'S Catholic community was warmed and comforted by a gesture of shared sadness from Gympie Muslims, in the wake of the horrific mass murder of Christians in Colombo at Easter.

Muslim community representatives could not be contacted for comment yesterday, but worshippers from Gympie's St Patrick's church expressed their gratitude.

A gift of flowers, displayed in the church yesterday, came with a message of thoughts, prayers and sadness.

"It was a lovely gesture,” Fr Adrian Farrelly said. "It was heart to heart.”