Gympie musicians nominated for music awards

NOMINATED: The Amity Affliction are up against some serious competition for the title of Most Popular Group at this year's Queensland Music Awards.

GYMPIE residents have the opportunity to help crown some of their own at this year's Queensland Music Awards.

Gympie's The Amity Affliction and Caitlyn Shadbolt have been nominated for the Bank Of Queensland (BOQ) People's Choice Award, voted by the public.

The BOQ People's Choice Award celebrates the achievements of artists who began their careers in the Queensland and are now taking on the world.

Music fans across the country are invited to have their say through three publicly voted categories - Most Popular Male, Most Popular Female and Most Popular Group.

The Amity Affliction are nominated for Most Popular Group, alongside the likes of Cub Sport, Violent Soho, Dune Rats, The Veronicas, and Sheppard.

GYMPIE PRODUCT: Caitlyn Shadbolt is nominated in the Most Popular Female category at this year's Queensland Music Awards. Contributed

Gympie's country music star Caitlyn Shadbolt faces stiff opposition in the Most Popular Female category, running against Amy Shark, Katie Noonan, Dami Im, Airling, and Kate Miller-Heidke.

Voters will also have their say on Keith Urban, Conrad Sewell, Jarryd James, Robert Forster, Troy Cassar-Daley and Bernard Fanning, who all fight it out for the Men's Most Popular category.

Public voters will go into the draw to win a double pass to party with a friend at the Queensland Music Awards ceremony at Brisbane Powerhouse on March 27, including overnight accommodation at TRYP Fortitude Valley Hotel.

This year QMusic is thrilled to announce performer, comedian and radio personality Ruth Gardner will host the QMAs and bass-heavy, roof-raisers Kingfisha will perform alongside fellow nominees Cub Sport, Good Boy, ROMY and Tia Gostelow.

The poll will remain open until midnight March 13.

Voting is now open via www.themusic.com.au/QldMusicAwards.