Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Zanco, 22, was shot in the head at an Amamoor property in March.
Michael Zanco, 22, was shot in the head at an Amamoor property in March.
Crime

Michael Zanco 'murder' trial could be years away

Danielle Buckley
9th Apr 2020 4:19 PM | Updated: 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of Michael Zanco who was shot in the head could be waiting years before four people charged over his death face trial.

The 22-year-old Gympie man died in hospital 24 hours after he was shot in the back of the head at an Amamoor property on March 12.

Three men were charged with his murder and Alyce Maree Burgess, of Monkland, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Police comb bushland near the Frayne Rd property where Michael Zanco was shot dead.
Police comb bushland near the Frayne Rd property where Michael Zanco was shot dead.

Ms Burgess, 29, applied for bail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday, where defence barrister Ashkan Tai revealed a brief of evidence was still "some time away".

Mr Tai said in Queensland it could take "around two years" for a jury trial to come to court, but with the coronavirus pandemic it could take longer.

"Given COVID-19 … there are going to be significantly longer delays given committal hearings for now and jury trials now are entirely suspended," he said.

Mr Tai said Ms Burgess had spent one month in jail and if released, her flight risk would be "zero" given the current pandemic.

But the Crown said her bail address was "clearly unsuitable" because of the potential risk for Ms Burgess to interfere with witnesses, which included family members she lived with.

Justice Bradley adjourned the bail application to a date to be fixed.

Kalabe John Steven Saurine, 19, and Nathan John Caulfield, 32, were both charged with murder and attempted armed robbery over the shooting.

Another Gympie man Trent Edward Dyhrberg, 33, was arrested in Turkey Beach near Gladstone last month and charged with murder and attempted robbery. - NewsRegional

alyce maree burgess bail application brisbane supreme court editors picks michael zanco murder trial
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        24 votes seals fate of last undecided council seat

        premium_icon 24 votes seals fate of last undecided council seat

        News Fight for Southside ends after race which was at one point only five votes apart

        Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: 1 new coast case, new details emerge

        News Qld Health have provided a breakdown of every case recorded here so far.

        Cooloola beaches open for Easter

        premium_icon Cooloola beaches open for Easter

        News Beaches might be open, but all travel to Fraser Island has ben banned

        Free Easter eggs at Gympie stores on Sunday

        premium_icon Free Easter eggs at Gympie stores on Sunday

        News The entire stock in these two Gympie stores will be given away on Sunday